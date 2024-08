Brittney Griner didn't try to hold back the tears as she stood with her U.S. teammates and the "Star Spangled Banner" played, celebrating their Olympic women's basketball triumph over France.

It wasn't a moment the WNBA star could have envisioned when she was imprisoned in Russia for nine months in 2022.

"It means everything to me," Griner said after helping the United States gut out a 67-66 victory over France for an eighth consecutive Olympic women's basketball gold.