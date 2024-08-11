Less than three months after taking charge of a United States women's soccer team in crisis, English coach Emma Hayes has restored them to the pinnacle of the game and her players say "the joy" of playing is back.

Hayes, who took over in late May after leaving her role with club team Chelsea, guided them to victory in Saturday's Olympic final with a 1-0 win over Brazil.

It is a fifth gold for the U.S. but one that many had doubted it was capable of winning after an early exit from last year's women's World Cup.