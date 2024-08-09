American Grant Holloway finally added Olympic 110-meter hurdles gold to his sizeable trophy cabinet on Thursday, exploding out of the blocks as usual before cruising to victory.

The 26-year-old, who had claimed virtually every major title in a dominant half decade including three world championship gold medals, clocked 12.99 seconds.

"It means the world to officially have it complete," Holloway told reporters. "To complete the career Grand Slam is what I've been wanting. I'm beside myself right now. So happy about everything going on."