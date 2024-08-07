Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Yui Susaki, who had won 24 international tournaments in a row and was undefeated in her 94 matches against foreign wrestlers, suffered a shock defeat Tuesday in the first round of the women's 50-kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

When the buzzer ended the match, Susaki, 25, was on her knees and unable to move, her eyes fixated on the mat.

The Paris crowd was dumbfounded.

“I didn’t know if it was real or not,” Susaki said.

It was her first match against India's Vinesh Phogat, who avoided being tackled by Susaki, creating a deadlock. Vinesh’s strategy was to be extremely defensive against her highly ranked opponent.

Japan's Yui Susaki (below) wrestles India's Vinesh Phagot in their women's 50-kg freestyle wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Susaki seemingly took advantage of that defensiveness and was leading the match, but in the final phase of the contest, Vinesh went on full offense, and for a second, Susaki hesitated. In the last 10 seconds, Vinesh got her into a prone position as she laid on her back.

Although Susaki tried to fight back, it was game over.

“I fell into the opponent’s strategy,” said Susaki.

At the Tokyo Games, Susaki had a dominant presence, winning all four matches without losing any points. She ultimately won the gold.

In the past three years, she traveled on her own overseas to practice with other wrestlers, even spending time in Dagestan in southern Russia. She had publicly declared that she will aim for four Olympic gold medals.

Her path to victory now begins anew.

“I don’t deserve to be a champion at this point,” she said. “I’ll look back and see what I need to do more, and I will keep on fighting to become an Olympic champion again some day.”

Translated by The Japan Times