Japan's Takanori Nagase retained the Olympic under-81 kg judo title he won in Tokyo three years ago before Andreja Leski triumphed in the women's under-63 kg final to hand Slovenia its first gold medal of the Paris Games on Tuesday.

Nagase, a bronze medalist in Rio eight years ago, was already a point up when he secured a victory by ippon over Georgia's three-time world champion Tato Grigalashvili after 2 minutes, 48 seconds of the contest.

In front of a crowd mainly composed of locals hoping for a first judo gold for France, Nagase at first showed little emotion before finally waving to the audience when the speaker announced that he was now a double Olympic champion.