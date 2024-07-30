The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organisers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed to Wednesday and is scheduled to take place immediately after the women's event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. that day.

Organizers previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.