In a game that was essentially already decided, a huge roar went up from the crowd when Japan's Taiga Ishida scored a try against New Zealand in the waning seconds of their match.

It was one of the few bright spots for Team Japan in a 40-12 loss against New Zealand in its first game at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The men's rugby sevens event began two days before the opening ceremony with 12 matches at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.