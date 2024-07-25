The rivalry between Japan and China may take center stage in the men's gymnastics team event at the Olympics, but defending all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto's main goal is to leave Paris with no regrets.

The Asian powerhouses are favorites to battle it out for the team gold in the absence of the Tokyo Games winners, athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee. Russia is banned from taking part in team events in Paris following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While Japan has collectively set a goal of winning the title this time, Hashimoto said he was focused on putting in a performance that he would not look back on with regret.