LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the NBA stars set for the Paris Olympics, with U.S. selectors settled on a 12-man roster rounded out on Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard, ESPN reported.

The sports website, citing unnamed sources, said Los Angeles Clippers forward Leonard had been tapped for the 12th and final roster spot and that USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill had met with most of the invitees in recent days.

USA Basketball had yet to make an official announcement, but ESPN was one of several outlets reporting the squad had been decided.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will make his first Olympic appearance while Los Angeles Lakers superstar James, 39, will try to win his third Olympic gold.

Other players poised to chase gold in Paris include Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who would be seeking a fourth medal.

Joel Embiid, the Cameroon-born Philadelphia 76ers center who said this year he had opted to represent the United States, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and James' Lakers teammate Anthony Davis are also reportedly bound for Paris along with Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jrue Holiday (Boston), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Leonard averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Clippers in the regular season. He missed the last eight games with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

He practiced with the team on Tuesday, but it remained unclear if he would be available when the Clippers open the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The U.S. men have won four consecutive gold medals since finishing with bronze at the 2004 Athens Games. They will be coached this year by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.