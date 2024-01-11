The chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Olympics insisted Wednesday there were no plans to move the opening ceremony of the Games from the River Seine amid ongoing speculation about the hugely ambitious water-based show.

After months of denials that contingency plans were being put in place, French President Emmanuel Macron sparked new doubts last month when he said that there was "obviously a plan B, a plan C" for the opening ceremony on July 26.

But Tony Estanguet, who heads the organizing committee for the Games, stressed on Wednesday that the location for the ceremony would not change.