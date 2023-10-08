Japan is looking to its young talent to impress at next year's Paris Olympics after finishing a distant second in the Asian Games medals table to host China.

Japan won 52 golds in Hangzhou and 188 medals overall, down from its haul of 75 and 205, respectively, at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Despite falling well behind China's record-setting 201 golds, Team Japan chef de mission Mitsugi Ogata said Sunday that the country's young athletes in recently added Olympic sports can do the business in Paris.