Emperor Emeritus Akihito has been diagnosed with silent myocardial ischemia, an asymptomatic condition where blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle is reduced due to excessive exercise, the Imperial Household Agency said Saturday.

The 91-year-old former emperor returned to the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Saturday after five days of hospitalization at the University of Tokyo Hospital, where he underwent examinations including an electrocardiogram, X-rays, an echocardiogram and a coronary CT scan.

He will receive new drug treatment while avoiding excessive exercise. Doctors will need to observe his condition with extra caution. He is expected to continue his research on goby fish.

In 2012, then-Emperor Akihito underwent coronary artery bypass surgery. In 2022, he was diagnosed with right-sided heart failure. The latest examination revealed that his arteriosclerosis was progressing and his blood flow was deteriorating.

Empress Emerita Michiko, 90, visited the emperor emeritus every day since he was hospitalized on Tuesday. The couple expressed gratitude to hospital staff, according to the agency.