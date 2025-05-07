An increasing number of Japanese companies are adopting “health management” strategies that prioritize employee well-being as a core business objective with the aim of boosting recruitment and improving workplace wellness.

Such strategies center on corporate initiatives that treat employee health as a key management issue. They involve such measures as providing support for improving the diet of employees, encouraging physical activity, and offering smoking cessation programs.

The approach is gaining traction not only as a means of promoting wellness but also as a tool to appeal to job seekers in a competitive labor market.