Lights flickered back to life in Spain and Portugal early Tuesday after a massive blackout hit the Iberian Peninsula, stranding passengers in trains and hundreds of elevators while millions saw phone and internet coverage die.
More than 60% of Spain's national electricity supply had been restored by the end of Monday, the REE power operator said. Lights came on again in Madrid and in Portugal's capital.
Barely a corner of the peninsula, which has a joint population of almost 60 million people, escaped. But no firm cause for the shutdown emerged, though wild rumors spread on messaging networks about cyberattacks.
