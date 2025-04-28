The main opposition party is doing an about-face to endorse eliminating consumption tax on food products, compounding the internal tension already growing within the ruling parties to announce tax-cutting pledges ahead of the Upper House election.

“A lot (of Upper House lawmakers) said to make the (consumption) tax rate zero,” Masaji Matsuyama, the Liberal Democratic Party's secretary-general in the Upper House, said Thursday after meeting with his Lower House counterpart, Hiroshi Moriyama, a staunch fiscal conservative and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s right-hand man.

Of the 90 LDP Upper House lawmakers who responded to a survey by Matsuyama on how to curb the impacts of inflation and U.S. tariffs, 80% said they favored slashing consumption tax, Matsuyama said, while 70% wanted to cut consumption tax for food products.