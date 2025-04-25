Pakistan’s defense minister on Friday declared his country’s innocence in a terrorist attack that killed 26 people this week in disputed Kashmir territory controlled by India, and said that an international investigation into the attack was needed.

In an interview, the minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, said that the country was "ready to cooperate” with "any investigation which is conducted by international inspectors.”

The minister’s remarks appeared to be aimed at defusing tensions with India, after armed militants attacked a tourist group Tuesday near Pahalgam, a town in the southern part of Kashmir. It was the deadliest terror attack on Indian-administered land in years.