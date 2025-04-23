More than 200 university and college presidents in a joint statement accused U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of political interference in higher education, banding together after Harvard University said the government was threatening its independence.

The statement, signed by presidents from institutions such as Princeton University, Brown University, Harvard, Columbia University, the University of Hawaii and Connecticut State Community College, criticized what it described as "the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education."

"We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight," the statement said. "However, we must oppose undue government intrusion in the lives of those who learn, live, and work on our campuses."