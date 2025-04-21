U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India beginning Monday takes place against the backdrop of a global trade war that President Donald Trump sparked, but the cross-country tour also offers both political and personal significance for the vice president.

Vance arrives Monday as the U.S. is threatening to increase the 10% tariffs on Indian exports to 26% if no deal is reached by the end of the 90-day pause Trump put in place earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to host Vance for a bilateral meeting, the White House said. The talks are consequential for the Indian leader, who has sought to position his country as a leader of the Global South — a group of emerging economies — in hopes of gaining influence on the world stage.