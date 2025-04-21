Police served a fresh arrest warrant to a 21-year-old man on Monday on the charge of killing a high school girl from Tokyo whose body was found in a closet at the suspect's home in Aichi Prefecture late last month.

Masaki Eguchi was initially arrested on March 31 on suspicion of abandoning the body of Waka Kato, 16, at the house in the city of Ichinomiya.

The Aichi Prefectural Police Department's Ichinomiya station said Eguchi is newly charged with stabbing the high school student to death in the capital's Katsushika Ward between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 29. He has admitted to the charge.

According to investigative sources, the incident took place after Eguchi got into a quarrel with her over "Fortnite," a popular online battle royale video game. Kato's body had tens of stab wounds.

The two became acquainted with each other through the game about four years ago. Kato visited Eguchi's home on March 28, and her family lost contact with her on the morning of March 29. The family filed a missing-person report with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in the evening of the same day.

On the report, Ichinomiya police officers were dispatched to the house on March 31 and found her body in a closet on the second floor.