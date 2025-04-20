Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise one-day ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday for Easter, but Kyiv said Russian forces continued artillery fire and called instead for an extended true halt to hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had rejected just such a proposal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump last month and could not be trusted.

Putin's unilateral move, to last for 30 hours, followed Washington's announcement that it could abandon peace talks within days unless Moscow and Kyiv showed they were serious about negotiating.