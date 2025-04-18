With his campaign promises unfulfilled to quickly bring peace to Gaza and Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has turned to another high-profile challenge that could be just as elusive: curbing Iran's escalating nuclear program.

His administration plans a second round of talks with Iran on Saturday in Rome. Few thought such talks would be possible after years of hostility dating back to the Republican president's first term, when he scrapped a 2015 nuclear deal and imposed a "maximum pressure" campaign of crippling sanctions.

While no one is ruling out the potential for progress after a meeting in Oman last weekend that both sides described as positive, negotiators are lowering any expectations of a swift breakthrough in the decades-long dispute.