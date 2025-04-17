A man sentenced to death in China over an attack on two Japanese people that left a Chinese woman dead has been executed, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry informed the Japanese Embassy in China of the execution on Wednesday.

Zhou Jiasheng was convicted of intentional murder over the incident last June, in which he injured a Japanese woman and her child at a Japanese school bus stop in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, eastern China. Zhou killed the Chinese bus attendant who came to their aid.