Hong Kong will stop official postal services for goods to the U.S., as the city follows Beijing in hitting back at U.S. President Donald Trump in a trade war that is increasingly sweeping up the Asian financial hub.

Hongkong Post will suspend the acceptance of surface postal items containing goods destined to the U.S. from Wednesday, and air postal items from April 27, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Postal items containing only documents will not be affected.

"The U.S. is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,” the statement read. "Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the U.S.”