April marks one year since ride-hailing services were legalized in Japan — albeit in a limited form. While the services continue to gradually expand nationwide, there are growing calls for a broader and more flexible implementation.
On Friday, the Kansai-centered regional opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai submitted a bill to parliament proposing that private ride-hailing services be allowed at all times without restrictions in order to meet the population’s need for transportation.
Ride-hailing in Japan is currently limited to private drivers affiliated with licensed taxi companies. These drivers can only operate during specific days and time slots — typically periods when local authorities determine there is a taxi shortage, such as from midnight to 3 a.m. on weekends.
