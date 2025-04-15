If anyone was wondering what Chinese troops and armored vehicles disembarking onto Taiwan’s shores could potentially look like, then footage of drills in China’s southern Guangdong province showing barges equipped with interconnected landing bridges might provide a clue.

Posted briefly last month on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the images show how three specially designed Shuiqiao-class barges can be linked up one behind the other to form a long, relocatable pier that extends from deeper waters nearly a kilometer out at sea onto a beach.

The trials, held near the city of Zhanjiang, suggest Beijing is not only working on new tools to ramp up its amphibious sealift capacity, but also devising ways to overcome the limited number of suitable locations for amphibious landing operations in Taiwan, as the barges could enable Chinese troops to disembark at a wider range of locations across the self-ruled island.