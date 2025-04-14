Farah Abu Qainas hoped to become a teacher, but an Israeli airstrike last year injured her so badly, she lost her left leg, throwing all her future plans into doubt and adding the 21-year-old to a list of thousands of new amputees in devastated Gaza.

Still living in temporary shelter, Abu Qainas attends physiotherapy sessions at a prosthetics center in the territory where she waits in a wheelchair for an artificial limb that could allow her some freedom again.

"That day, I lost more than just my leg. My dreams vanished," she said. "I longed to attend university and teach children. But this injury has stolen that future."