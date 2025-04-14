Some 65% of Japanese students from the fourth to sixth grades used at least one form of social media in 2024, up from 37% in 2019, according to a recent survey by researchers at mobile carrier NTT Docomo.

The study, released last week by NTT Docomo’s Mobile Society Research Institute, found that girls in those grades were more active social media users, with 75% of girls using social media compared to 53% for boys. The figure jumps to 96% for female junior high school students.

The survey also showed that more children are starting to use social media from an earlier age.