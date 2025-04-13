World Health Organization members on Saturday reached an agreement over how to tackle future pandemics after three years of discussions, the co-chair of the negotiating body said.

"We have an accord in principle" and the final version will have to be approved by the various member states, said Anne-Claire Amprou, the French ambassador for world health.

Delegates will meet on Tuesday in Geneva to put the finishing touches to a landmark text on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and give it their definitive seal of agreement, Amprou added.