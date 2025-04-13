Israel said Saturday that it planned to expand its military offensive in Gaza after seizing a new corridor as part of a broader effort to take large parts of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

It also told tens of thousands of residents of Khan Younis and surrounding areas in southern Gaza to evacuate and launched strikes after projectiles were fired from there.

"Soon, IDF operations will intensify and expand to other areas throughout most of Gaza, and you will need to evacuate the combat zones," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement addressing Gazans.