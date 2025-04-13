More than 70% of disaster evacuees on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture are worried about their future housing, a Jiji Press survey has found.

The survey was conducted since late March, ahead of the closure on Sunday of all remaining evacuation centers set up after a massive earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024, and a heavy rain disaster in September that year. A total of 120 people living in nine temporary housing sites in six municipalities on the peninsula were interviewed.

Of those surveyed, 92, or 77%, said that they were concerned about their future housing, while 24, or 20%, said they were not concerned. Four people, or 3%, said they could not say yes or no.