Led by the Osaka Prefectural Police, authorities have thoroughly prepared security systems for the World Expo, which opens on Osaka's human-made Yumeshima island on Sunday.

The authorities will deploy up to 10,000 personnel for Saturday's opening ceremony, including special units from police departments across the country.

During the 184-day event, police will have to step up security for this summer's Upper House election, while also preparing in the event of a natural disaster.