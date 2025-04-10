President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Ukrainian intelligence had information about 155 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader was speaking to reporters after the capture of two Chinese nationals in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been advancing. He said he hoped the United States would speak to Moscow about the battlefield deployment of Chinese citizens.

Zelenskyy said Russia was recruiting Chinese citizens via social media, that Chinese officials were aware of it and that Ukraine's security service had compiled lists of names, birth dates and the Russian military units where they were assigned.