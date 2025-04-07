An apprenticeship program in the nursing care industry involving high school students is gradually expanding in Aichi Prefecture, providing benefits to both students and businesses.

The program allows apprentices to earn an income while acquiring knowledge and skills through hands-on experience under the guidance of seasoned mentors. Under the program, students can balance learning and work while welfare facilities can nurture a pool of human resources.

The program in Aichi Prefecture is modeled after those in the United Kingdom, which are commonly seen as a way for young people to build a career. Such programs have been gaining renewed attention in the U.K. in recent years amid rising university tuition fees, organizers say.