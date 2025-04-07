Political pressure from all quarters is mounting on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to take a stronger stance against the United States after its president announced 24% tariffs on Japanese exports to the country from Wednesday.

Some opposition leaders are advising Ishiba to first unify his Liberal Democratic Party around a response to the tariffs and even for the prime minister to tap former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, a political rival, for advice.

Japan's lack of a strong response so far is another political setback for Ishiba, which is raising calls among segments of the opposition for a no-confidence motion to be passed against him, which could result in a snap election for the Lower House, possibly on the same day as one for the Upper House scheduled for late July.

On Friday, Ishiba met with opposition leaders to consider how to respond to the tariffs. He wants to take time to put together a detailed negotiation strategy before talking to U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly by phone this week.

But the unpopular prime minister, whose Cabinet approval rating fell to 30.6% over the weekend in a JNN poll, faces a chorus of critics, including opposition party leaders who are urging him to show strong leadership within the LDP.

“Before seeking help from the opposition, Ishiba should mobilize the full strength of his own party,” Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan head Yoshihiko Noda told reporters in the city of Yamaguchi Saturday, adding that a national stance against the U.S. could then be taken.

The CDP chief also advised Ishiba to consult Motegi for advice on how Japan should respond to Trump's tariffs. Motegi, however, is a political rival of Ishiba, who ran against the prime minister for the LDP presidency last year and is currently not a Cabinet member or senior party leader.

Motegi headed the Japan team that forged the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement in 2019, which went into force on Jan. 1, 2020, during Trump’s first term. Trump has described Motegi as a “tough negotiator.”

“Motegi was the tough negotiator who conducted extremely tough negotiations for the agreement. I'm not sure about Motegi’s current relationship with Ishiba. But I think we should ask people like that to help out, in various ways,” Noda said.

Noda and Nippon Ishin no Kai co-leader Seiji Maehara are also urging Ishiba to speak with Trump in person as soon as possible, rather than by phone.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan head Yoshihiko Noda speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Friday. Noda has urged Ishiba to tap former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi for advice regarding U.S. tariffs. | JIJI

The Democratic Party for the People (DPP), whose members receive a lot of political support from auto workers’ unions hit hard by the U.S. tariffs, has not offered any advice to Ishiba. Instead, it is going in a different direction.

During a speech in the city of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, on Saturday, DPP Secretary-General Kazuya Shimba repeated calls for the CDP — the country’s largest opposition party — to back a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, which, if passed, would result in either the mass resignation of the Cabinet or the dissolution of the Lower House within 10 days, the latter of which would result in an election taking place within 40 days.

Shimba said it would be difficult to hold a Lower House election in late July on the same day as the Upper House election due to opposition from Komeito. The party, which has already voiced its priority for the June 22 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election and is also getting ready for the Upper House poll, likely would not want the added burden of having to suddenly prepare for a Lower House election at the same time.

Noda is also cautious about backing such a motion, which would fail without the support of all opposition parties.

Ishiba has avoided directly addressing the question of whether a double election would take place in the event of a no-confidence resolution passed against him.

“I’ve no idea what would happen after that,” he said during an interview with Yomiuri TV on Saturday.