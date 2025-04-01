U.S. President Donald Trump has said his administration has been in touch with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and that the two sides could engage each other at some unspecified point.
“There is communication,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked if he would reach out to Kim.
“We’ll probably do something at some point,” he said, without elaborating.
