The U.S. and Japan defense chiefs were set to meet Sunday in Tokyo, as concerns over the durability of the countries’ alliance and the threat of tariffs loom large under U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s talks with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani — their first face-to-face meeting — were expected to focus not just on regional security challenges, but also on issues that could slow growing momentum for improved defense ties.

These include the possibility the Pentagon could reevaluate or even halt a planned expansion of U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), a key element of Washington’s push to more aggressively counter Chinese military assertiveness, as well as calls from Trump and those within his orbit for Japan to cough up more cash for hosting U.S. troops and for Tokyo to further hike defense spending.