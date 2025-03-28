Light rain offered some relief to South Korean authorities tackling the country's worst wildfires on record, with exhausted firefighters making another push on Friday to contain blazes stretching 70 kilometers.

At least 28 people have died and more than 45,000 hectares of largely forest land in the country's southeast have been charred or are burning, as strong winds have driven blazes from central Uiseong county to coastal regions over the past week.

"Conditions are very good, and we have a chance, so we're deploying all available resources to try to contain the main fires today," Korea Forest Service Minister Lim Sang-seop told a media briefing.