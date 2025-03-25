The Osaka High Court on Tuesday ruled that law provisions that do not allow same-sex marriage are unconstitutional, overturning a lower court judgment.

It is the fifth high court ruling on six damages lawsuits initiated at five district courts in Japan. It follows similar judgments made by the Sapporo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya high courts.

In 2022, the Osaka District Court ruled that the provisions of the Civil Code and the family register law in question were not considered unconstitutional.