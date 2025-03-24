Japan has protested and sought the partial removal of a statement made by China describing a discussion held between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, according to Japan’s top government spokesperson.

Wang was in Japan over the weekend for economic talks, during which he paid a courtesy visit to Ishiba. China’s Foreign Ministry claimed that Ishiba had told Wang that "Japan respects the positions elaborated by the Chinese side” — a statement that Ishiba had never made, according to Japan’s foreign ministry.

The Chinese statement does not specify the positions that Ishiba allegedly respects, but notes that Wang said Japan should "earnestly fulfill important political commitments on historical issues and the Taiwan question” among other requests, such as adhering to four documents that underpin Japan-China diplomacy and safeguarding the legal foundation of their relationship.