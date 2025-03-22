Molotov cocktails at Tesla showrooms. Disturbing messages on Cybertrucks. Vandalism at charging stations.

A backlash against Elon Musk is taking the form of physical attacks against Tesla cars and dealerships as a growing rank of protesters is emboldened. Their actions are drawing a response from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which is vowing to prosecute those engaging in violence. Caught in the middle are millions of customers whose electric vehicles increasingly are viewed as political symbols.

The public displays of anger, stemming from Musk’s outsize role in the administration, has led the president’s backers to step up their response. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said this week that attacks on Tesla property were "nothing short of domestic terrorism.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urged Fox News viewers to buy Tesla, describing the stock as a bargain.