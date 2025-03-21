The Japanese and Brazilian governments are drawing up a bilateral action plan calling for mutual visits by the two countries' leaders once every two years, it has been learned.

The move comes ahead of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Japan as a state guest for four days from Monday. A meeting between Lula and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is slated for Wednesday.

The action plan, to be adopted at the summit, is also likely to include the establishment of a strategic dialogue between the two nations' foreign ministers for discussions mainly on security cooperation, as Japan and Brazil aim to boost bilateral ties in not just the economy but also diplomacy and security, Japanese government sources said.