In December 2023, Natsue Kondo became the first woman promoted to top leadership at any of the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces.

More than a year on, Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Kondo, 59, remains the only female SDF officer holding any of the top ranks — admiral and vice admiral at the MSDF, and general and lieutenant general for the Ground and Air Self-Defense Force.

Kondo commands the MSDF's Ominato District, based in Mutsu, Aomori Prefecture. This group is tasked with protecting maritime security in areas north of Aomori, including the Tsugaru and Soya straits, as well as keeping an eye on the Russian and Chinese militaries.