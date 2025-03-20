Europe should further boost military spending, pool resources on joint defense projects and buy more European arms, according to an EU blueprint unveiled on Wednesday, driven by fears of Russia and doubts about the future of U.S. protection.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, presented the proposals in a White Paper on defense, which aims to ensure Europe has a "strong and sufficient" defense posture by 2030.

"The international order is undergoing changes of a magnitude not seen since 1945. This is a pivotal moment for European security," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels.