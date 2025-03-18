U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is being accused of defying the judiciary after swiftly deporting hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members in an assertion of sweeping power to pursue hard-line immigration policies.

Two groups suing the administration alleged in a court filing Monday that the government may have violated a federal judge’s order halting the expulsions. That judge set a hearing for Monday afternoon, when he ordered government lawyers to provide answers.

The Justice Department filed a defiant response Monday afternoon, saying it was abiding by the order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. The government called on Boasberg to cancel the hearing, saying it "is not prepared to disclose any further national security or operational security details to plaintiffs or the public.” Boasberg quickly denied the cancellation request.