U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine, after positive talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

"I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work's been done over the weekend," Trump told reporters on Air Force One during a late flight back to the Washington area from Florida.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," Trump said.