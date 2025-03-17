Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Monday it now aims to restart a reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture in the fiscal year 2025, which starts next month.

According to changes made to the power utility's business plan, approved by the government the same day, the restart of the reactor is expected to boost its earnings by around ¥100 billion ($672 million) per year.

Tepco had sought to carry out a drastic review of its business plan in the current fiscal year, but the latest changes were provisional as it is still unclear when the company will be able to gain approval to bring the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant back online.

According to a newly released earnings forecast, Tepco and its four core subsidiaries are expected to post a net profit of ¥57.2 billion in the current fiscal year ending this month. This compares to a net profit projection of ¥113.7 billion in the year through March 2026, when the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is expected to be restarted.

As part of the revised business plan, Tepco also called for an increase in state financial aid in light of larger compensation payments linked to the triple meltdown of its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant 14 years ago.