More than a million people have fled Myanmar's brutal civil war to seek shelter and work in neighboring Thailand, where experts say nationalists are using disinformation to fuel prejudice against them.

Social media platforms have been flooded by false claims that migrant workers from Myanmar were demanding a 700-baht ($21) minimum daily wage — almost twice that paid to Thais.

One social media posts attracted millions of views, and a former Thai intelligence heavyweight was among those who shared the images.