Events were held in the Hokuriku region Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the opening of the extension of the JR Hokuriku Shinkansen Line that connects Kanazawa and Tsuruga stations.

At Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture and Fukui Station in neighboring Fukui Prefecture, which is also on the extended section, the prefectural governors gave speeches and saw off departing trains.

Sunday was also the first anniversary of the opening of the conventional railway line running in parallel with the shinkansen extension, operated by a local public-private joint company.