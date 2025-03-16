A 30-year-old man arrested on Friday for attacking Takashi Tachibana — head of controversial political group NHK Party — with a machete had a strong intent to kill, according to police.

Tachibana, 57, was attacked around 5:10 p.m. on Friday in front of the industry ministry's building in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki district after giving a speech on the street. He suffered injuries on his head, neck and left ear, but his life was not in danger, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Tokyo police arrested the assailant, Shion Miyanishi, who said he was a resident of Tokyo's Suginami Ward, on suspicion of attempted murder.