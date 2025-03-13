The day after winning Greenland's elections, the center-right Democrats hunkered down Wednesday to strategize about building a coalition government that could set out a path to independence for the autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump's threats to take over the resource-rich Arctic island have shined an unprecedented global spotlight on Greenlandic politics.
All the parties, and the majority of the island's 57,000 inhabitants, back independence.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.