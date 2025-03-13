The day after winning Greenland's elections, the center-right Democrats hunkered down Wednesday to strategize about building a coalition government that could set out a path to independence for the autonomous Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's threats to take over the resource-rich Arctic island have shined an unprecedented global spotlight on Greenlandic politics.

All the parties, and the majority of the island's 57,000 inhabitants, back independence.